Eudaimonia Partners LLC Grows Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 93,459.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,803,987,000 after buying an additional 8,077,720 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Albemarle by 33.8% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $754,405,000 after purchasing an additional 853,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,265,928,000 after purchasing an additional 575,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Albemarle by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,021,000 after purchasing an additional 432,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALB. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.32.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $140.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $293.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

