Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $540,000 Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Ball by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Ball by 75.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at about $22,339,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 11.2% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 4,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ball

Ball Price Performance

Shares of Ball stock opened at $55.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.90. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $62.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.49.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Ball Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.