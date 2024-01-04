Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $685,000 Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth about $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,609.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,000 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern stock opened at $72.24 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.88 and its 200-day moving average is $69.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

