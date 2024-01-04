Eudaimonia Partners LLC Invests $362,000 in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.6% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 278.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 37,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 27,475 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2,883.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 319,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,985,000 after acquiring an additional 308,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 682,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,025,000 after acquiring an additional 67,539 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $49.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.24. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.392 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

