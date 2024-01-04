Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 2,294 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,944,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,579,000 after purchasing an additional 281,621 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 7.6% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,556,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,415,000 after purchasing an additional 605,395 shares during the period. BDT Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter worth approximately $63,496,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Under Armour by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,671,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,802,000 after purchasing an additional 197,819 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Under Armour by 62.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,291,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of UA stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

