Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 2,446 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QYLD. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,668.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $17.13 on Thursday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $18.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

