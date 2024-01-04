Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 850 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,664 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 192.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLF. B. Riley reduced their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE CLF opened at $19.65 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average of $16.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 2.13.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.55%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

