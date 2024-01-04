Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 88 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IWF stock opened at $295.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $289.11 and its 200 day moving average is $279.56. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.27 and a 12 month high of $305.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

