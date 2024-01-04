Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 893 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 3.2% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 7.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

Shares of RTX opened at $85.62 on Thursday. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $123.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

