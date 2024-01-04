Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 2,274 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned 0.32% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $83,000.

NYSEARCA PTBD opened at $20.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.85. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

