Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 248 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,662 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $93.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.86 and its 200 day moving average is $97.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

