Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 2,750 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,310,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,016,000 after buying an additional 1,596,038 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,201,000 after buying an additional 6,617,418 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,747,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,943,000 after buying an additional 1,981,826 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,540,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,271,000 after buying an additional 339,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,611,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,566,000 after buying an additional 202,436 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $76.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.40 and its 200 day moving average is $71.93. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.82 and a twelve month high of $78.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.1653 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

