Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 277 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after buying an additional 185,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,141,000 after buying an additional 466,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,149,000 after buying an additional 93,018 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,583,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,878,000 after purchasing an additional 124,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $141.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.85. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $178.21.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 705.89%.

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James downgraded Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.53.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

