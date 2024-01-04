Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 3,993 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at $472,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $191.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.80. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $201.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

