Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 4,399 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,399 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after buying an additional 38,757 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,655,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 229,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter.

IVW stock opened at $73.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $75.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.98.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

