Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 535 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBLFree Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,820,000 after purchasing an additional 652,159 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,199 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,765,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,711,000 after acquiring an additional 91,465 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,568,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,888,000 after acquiring an additional 13,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,533,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $94.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

