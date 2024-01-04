Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 63 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.6 %

Salesforce stock opened at $252.00 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.24 and a fifty-two week high of $268.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.52. The company has a market capitalization of $243.94 billion, a PE ratio of 95.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.14.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.58, for a total transaction of $2,585,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at $15,478,857.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $3,088,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,311,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,262,856.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.58, for a total transaction of $2,585,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,478,857.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,118,833 shares of company stock worth $270,607,371 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

