Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 6,726 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,726 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 124,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $940,000. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 200,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after buying an additional 41,173 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of BATS PTMC opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average of $32.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.36. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $32.86.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

