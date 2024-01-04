Eudaimonia Partners LLC Takes $446,000 Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMH. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $165.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.28. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $101.33 and a twelve month high of $176.75.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $1.0427 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

