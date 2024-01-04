Eudaimonia Partners LLC Takes $446,000 Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMH. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance
VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $165.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.28. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $101.33 and a twelve month high of $176.75.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
