Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Trading Down 1.5%

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $117.54 and last traded at $117.60. 33,186 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 36,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.41.

Evolution AB (publ) Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.96.

About Evolution AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Evolution AB (publ) engages in the development, production, marketing, and licensing of live game shows, casinos, and slots solutions to gaming operators in Armenia, Belgium, Canada, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Romania, Spain, and the United States. The company runs the game under Evolution and Ezugi brands from a casino gaming table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.