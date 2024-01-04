Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 225.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 30,634 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $127.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.60. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.89 and a 12 month high of $129.14.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.63.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

