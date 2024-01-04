Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Plans Annual Dividend of $19.87

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 19.871 per share on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This is an increase from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $13.42.

Shares of FFH opened at C$1,219.71 on Thursday. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of C$794.26 and a one year high of C$1,271.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1,213.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1,127.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.72, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of C$28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$42.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$25.33 by C$16.93. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of C$7.10 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fairfax Financial will post 187.2143951 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fairfax Financial news, Director Brian Johnson Porter acquired 250 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1,265.00 per share, with a total value of C$316,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 850 shares in the company, valued at C$1,075,250. In related news, Director Brian Johnson Porter acquired 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1,265.00 per share, with a total value of C$316,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 850 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,075,250. Also, Director R. William Mcfarland sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.85, for a total value of C$59,400.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,402,250. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FFH shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,400.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,500.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,400.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,500.00 to C$1,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1,511.67.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

