Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,154,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,637,000 after buying an additional 138,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,122,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,215,000 after purchasing an additional 446,106 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,407,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after purchasing an additional 41,898 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $62.08 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.62.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,037,932.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,037,932.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,162. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

