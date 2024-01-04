Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank cut its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,154,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,637,000 after acquiring an additional 138,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,122,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,215,000 after purchasing an additional 446,106 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 18.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,407,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after buying an additional 2,492,722 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after buying an additional 41,898 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,037,932.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,562 shares of company stock worth $8,806,162 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Down 2.3 %

Fastenal stock opened at $62.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.08. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $65.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FAST. HSBC started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

