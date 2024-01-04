Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Shares of NYSE FHI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.51. 26,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,352. Federated Hermes has a twelve month low of $30.23 and a twelve month high of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.76. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $402.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHI. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 69.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 310.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

