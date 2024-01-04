Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the November 30th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.0 days. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FENC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.82. 3,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,913. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $11.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average is $8.37.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fennec Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 3,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $42,226.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,290.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,359 shares of company stock worth $253,938. 11.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 285,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 650.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

