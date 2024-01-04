Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FERG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet raised Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,693.20.

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of FERG traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $185.18. 82,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,035. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.24. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $123.17 and a fifty-two week high of $194.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.28.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferguson will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ferguson

In other news, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $832,938.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin Michael Murphy sold 17,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $2,961,156.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,442,158.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $832,938.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 499 shares in the company, valued at $82,190.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,703 shares of company stock worth $4,563,008 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferguson

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FERG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ferguson by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Ferguson by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Ferguson by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Ferguson by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Ferguson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

