Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Wealth Management Resources Inc.

Wealth Management Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wealth Management Resources Inc. owned about 0.47% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after acquiring an additional 23,067 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,372,000 after acquiring an additional 52,489 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 166.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 225,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after acquiring an additional 140,911 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 206,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,227 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 195,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 36,045 shares during the period.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,188. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.51 and its 200-day moving average is $48.18. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th.

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

