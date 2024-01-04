Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 169,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,480,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,549,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,341,000 after purchasing an additional 68,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

