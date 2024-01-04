Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Holdings Lifted by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,791 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $16,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 86,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.54. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $46.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.177 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

