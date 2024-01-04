Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Short Interest Up 9.0% in December

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,060,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the November 30th total of 17,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.97.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average of $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director C. Bryan Daniels bought 64,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,230.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15,491.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,875,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818,187 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,179,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,315,000 after buying an additional 5,702,804 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $185,924,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,617,000 after buying an additional 3,448,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 32.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,076,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,188,000 after buying an additional 3,176,903 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

