Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.88

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLFGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.88 and last traded at $37.86, with a volume of 9228581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.44.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average is $34.52. The company has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $532,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

