FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Short Interest Update

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the November 30th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 867,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FinVolution Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Adero Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group in the second quarter worth $49,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group Stock Performance

FinVolution Group stock opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.95. FinVolution Group has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $438.26 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%.

Separately, Nomura assumed coverage on FinVolution Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by proprietary technologies connects underserved borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

