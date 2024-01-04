FireFly Metals Ltd (ASX:FFM) Insider Sells A$279,900.00 in Stock

FireFly Metals Ltd (ASX:FFM – Get Free Report) insider Raymond Shorrocks sold 450,000 shares of FireFly Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.62 ($0.42), for a total transaction of A$279,900.00 ($190,408.16).
FireFly Metals Price Performance
About FireFly Metals
FireFly Metals Ltd engages in the exploration of mineral deposits in Australia and Canada. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Green Bay copper-gold project in Newfoundland, Canada; and a 70% interest in the Pickle Crow gold project in Ontario. The company also holds a 90% interest in the Limestone Well vanadium-titanium project in Western Australia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FireFly Metals
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Is the January Effect reliable indicator for yearly performance?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Lamb Weston or Conagra Brands: Which is the better buy?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Is it time to take this Dog for a walk?
Receive News & Ratings for FireFly Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireFly Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.