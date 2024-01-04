First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,575 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of First Citizens BancShares worth $165,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after purchasing an additional 568,929 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after acquiring an additional 196,851 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,509,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter worth approximately $15,016,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,966,000 after purchasing an additional 140,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 0.4 %

FCNCA traded up $6.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,407.39. 6,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,809. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $505.84 and a 12-month high of $1,528.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,427.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1,379.11.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $48.35 by $7.57. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 55.28%. Analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 175.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total transaction of $1,045,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,874,110.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total transaction of $1,045,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,874,110.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total value of $3,306,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,246.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $7,260,162. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,625.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on First Citizens BancShares

About First Citizens BancShares

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.