First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Holdings Increased by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. HFG Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FV traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,930. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.48. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $52.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0469 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

