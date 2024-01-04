First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Position Raised by Wealth Management Resources Inc.

Wealth Management Resources Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,058 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up about 2.2% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wealth Management Resources Inc. owned about 0.22% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.56. 53,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,751. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.08 and a 52 week high of $51.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

