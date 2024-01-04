First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) is HFG Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

HFG Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for 4.3% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDVY. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 638.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 342.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter worth about $94,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $51.35. The company had a trading volume of 225,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,138. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $41.98 and a 12-month high of $52.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.3421 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

