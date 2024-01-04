First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Bought by Denver Wealth Management Inc.

Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up 3.5% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Denver Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,766,000 after acquiring an additional 868,610 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,460.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 532,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,391,000 after purchasing an additional 498,456 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,148.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after buying an additional 373,047 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,390,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,245,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,026,000 after acquiring an additional 266,091 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $51.27 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $52.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.3421 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

