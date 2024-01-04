First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,339,000 after purchasing an additional 316,695 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,082,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 434,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SDVY opened at $31.93 on Thursday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $33.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1844 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

