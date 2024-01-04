First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Position Decreased by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up 3.6% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 269.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,875. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $46.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

