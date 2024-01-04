First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Given Hold Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $22.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.11% from the company’s previous close.

FWRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $219.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.54 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William A. Kussell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director William A. Kussell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,691,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,471,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,449,000 after acquiring an additional 37,192 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,829,000 after purchasing an additional 307,925 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 25.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,311,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,683,000 after purchasing an additional 263,101 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,233,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

