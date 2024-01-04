First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Shares Gap Down to $19.21

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.21, but opened at $18.55. First Watch Restaurant Group shares last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 47,894 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on FWRG. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised First Watch Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $219.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.54 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 2.67%. First Watch Restaurant Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director William A. Kussell sold 5,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,795 shares in the company, valued at $715,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director William A. Kussell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 40,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,691,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at $535,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 30.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 77,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 24,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

