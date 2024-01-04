Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,469 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Fiserv by 652.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of FISV traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,710,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.78 and a 200 day moving average of $123.08. The company has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

