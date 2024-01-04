FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 101,028 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 96,429 shares.The stock last traded at $75.06 and had previously closed at $75.05.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 978.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund in the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 464.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period.

About FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

The FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in an ultra-short-term portfolio of investment grade public and private debt issued domestically and abroad.

