Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Short Interest Down 7.0% in December

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,120,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the November 30th total of 18,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 16.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FND. BNP Paribas cut shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Floor & Decor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.76.

Floor & Decor Stock Up 1.8 %

Floor & Decor stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.73. The stock had a trading volume of 290,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,775. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.14. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $72.83 and a 1-year high of $116.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,093.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 107,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 19.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,303,000 after buying an additional 1,519,603 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 25.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at about $795,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth about $393,000.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

Recommended Stories

