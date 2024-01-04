Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,300 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the November 30th total of 215,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:FLGC opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Flora Growth has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $11.90.
Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. Flora Growth had a negative net margin of 84.86% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The firm had revenue of $17.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Flora Growth will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis flower, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements.
