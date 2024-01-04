FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Short Interest Update

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the November 30th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 237.5 days.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Price Performance

FLSmidth & Co. A/S stock opened at $40.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.45. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $50.45.

About FLSmidth & Co. A/S

Featured Stories

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides engineering and service solutions for mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North Africa, Russia, Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, SSAMESA, and Australia. The company offers various products, systems, and services, including precious metals, gravity concentrator service, audits and training, gas analysis and emissions monitoring services, liner profiling and scanning, kiln, packing and dispatching equipment, air pollution control, pneumatic conveying, gear, technical advisory, electrical and automation audits, mine planning, feeding and dosing equipment, and other services for the mining and cement industries.

