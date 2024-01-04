FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Short Interest Update

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the November 30th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 237.5 days.
FLSmidth & Co. A/S Price Performance
FLSmidth & Co. A/S stock opened at $40.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.45. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $50.45.
About FLSmidth & Co. A/S
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FLSmidth & Co. A/S
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- It’s official, BYD has overtaken Tesla as the EV king
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Analysts expect Bank of America stock to rally 55%
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- 3 dividend stocks that insiders are buying
Receive News & Ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.