Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,600 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the November 30th total of 122,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLUX. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Flux Power in the fourth quarter worth about $974,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flux Power by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 436,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 50,826 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Flux Power during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

FLUX opened at $5.42 on Thursday. Flux Power has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04.

Flux Power ( NASDAQ:FLUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $14.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 million. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 71.46% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flux Power will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flux Power in a report on Friday, September 15th.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

