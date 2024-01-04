FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,194 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in FMC by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of FMC by 872,245.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after acquiring an additional 174,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Insider Activity at FMC

In other news, Director Robert C. Pallash bought 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,270.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC Stock Down 5.6 %

NYSE:FMC opened at $61.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.40 and a 200-day moving average of $74.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $133.37.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on FMC shares. Mizuho cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FMC

About FMC

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.